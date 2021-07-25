Team USA Men's Basketball: Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After Loss To France

Team USA lost to France in their first game of the Olympics on Sunday.

Team USA Men's Basketball lost their first game of the Olympics to France on Friday (see Tweet below from the USA Basketball Twitter account).

The final score was 83-76 in favor of France, but the US did have a lead at halftime (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

After the game, Gregg Popovich spoke to reporters and some of what he said can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

