NBA News: Nuggets and Timberwolves' Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening, and while Nikola Jokic (toe) showed up on the injury report, he is in the starting lineup for the game.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves both have three games left in their season, and both teams have gone in different directions this year.

For the Timberwolves (22-47), they have a loaded roster but have not been able to stay healthy, and it's as simple as that because if they were able to have been healthy, they would have contended for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (45-24) are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and hope to contend for an NBA Championship this season.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Both teams starting lineups can be seen in posts from FantasyLabs NBA below.

