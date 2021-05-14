Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Nuggets and Timberwolves' Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
The Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening, and while Nikola Jokic (toe) showed up on the injury report, he is in the starting lineup for the game. 

The Nuggets and Timberwolves both have three games left in their season, and both teams have gone in different directions this year. 

For the Timberwolves (22-47), they have a loaded roster but have not been able to stay healthy, and it's as simple as that because if they were able to have been healthy, they would have contended for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (45-24) are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and hope to contend for an NBA Championship this season. 

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Both teams starting lineups can be seen in posts from FantasyLabs NBA below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.

