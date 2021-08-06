The Indiana Pacers Announce That They Have Signed Three New Players

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes.

Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State), Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) and Keifer Sykes.

Some Notes About Washington Jr.:

Guard

Played three years for Ohio State

Averaged 16.4 points per game last season

21 years old

Born in Germany

Some Notes About Taylor:

Four years at Austin Peay

From Kentucky

Averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season

21-years-old

Guard/Forward

Some Notes About Sykes:

27 years old

From Chicago, Ilinois

Undrafted in 2015

Played Summer League with Cavs and Warriors (2015 and 2016)

Played in the D-League With the Austin Spurs

Has had a lengthy overseas career last playing in Australia

