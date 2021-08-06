Sports Illustrated home
The Indiana Pacers Announce That They Have Signed Three New Players

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes.
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes.

The Indiana Pacers announced three new additions to the roster on Thursday. 

Duane Washington Jr. (Ohio State), Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) and Keifer Sykes. 

The post from the Pacers can be seen in a Tweet below, and more on the signings can be read here from the Pacers 

Some Notes About Washington Jr.: 

  • Guard
  • Played three years for Ohio State
  • Averaged 16.4 points per game last season
  • 21 years old
  • Born in Germany 

Some Notes About Taylor:

  • Four years at Austin Peay
  • From Kentucky
  • Averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season
  • 21-years-old
  • Guard/Forward 

Some Notes About Sykes: 

  • 27 years old
  • From Chicago, Ilinois
  • Undrafted in 2015
  • Played Summer League with Cavs and Warriors (2015 and 2016)
  • Played in the D-League With the Austin Spurs
  • Has had a lengthy overseas career last playing in Australia 

