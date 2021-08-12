Pacers Look For First Win Of NBA Summer League Against Trail Blazers

Sports Illustrated home
The Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League action on Thursday. The Pacers are 0-2 following losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 2-0 following wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets.
The Indiana Pacers will look for their first win of NBA Summer League on Thursday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers. 

The Pacers are 0-2 following losses to the New York Knicks on Monday, and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have a 2-0 record after wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers. 

Chris Duarte (13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) has been off to a fast start in Summer League for the Pacers. 

The former Oregon star had 14 points in the first game and 21 points in the second game. 

The Pacers have also had solid production from their 22nd overall pick Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds against the Hawks. 

Pacers Summer League Roster:

  1. Goga Bitadze
  2. Duane Washington, Jr.
  3. Tyrone Wallace
  4. Terry Taylor
  5. Cassius Stanley
  6. Keifer Sykes
  7. Devin Robinson
  8. Terry Henderson
  9. Chris Duarte
  10. Jordan Bone
  11. Oshae Brissett
  12. Amida Brimah
  13. Bennie Boatwright

Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:

  1. Michael Beasley
  2. Milton Doyle
  3. Greg Brown III
  4. Antonio Blakeney
  5. Jordon Crawford
  6. CJ Elleby
  7. George King
  8. Kaleb Wesson
  9. Kobi Simmons
  10. Mark Vital
  11. Kenneth Faried
  12. Nassir Little
  13. Erik McCree
  14. Trendon Watford
  15. Emmanuel Mudiay

The game is scheduled for 6 P.M. Eastern Time on NBA TV.

