Pacers Wish Kevin Pritchard A Happy Birthday

The Indiana Pacers wished their President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, a happy birthday on Twitter on Sunday.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, and was the 34th overall selection in the 1990 NBA Draft to the Golden Stat Warriors.

In 2017 Pritchard took over as President of Basketball Operations after previously being only the General Manager.

Related stories on NBA basketball