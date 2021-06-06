NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard Pre-Game Outfit Before Clippers Mavericks Game 7
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 7 on Sunday.
Kawhi Leonard dropped 45 points in Game 6 to help the Los Angeles Clippers win against the Dallas Mavericks and force a Game 7.
The two teams will play Game 7 on Sunday afternoon, and the Clippers posted the pre-game outfits of several players before they entered the arena, including Leonard's.
The post from the Clippers can be seen below.
The Los Angeles Clippers are 6.5-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
