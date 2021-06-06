NBA Playoffs: Clippers Make NBA History Against Mavericks In Game 7

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7.

The Los Angeles Clippers not only won Game 7 126-111 on Sunday afternoon, but they made NBA history in the process.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), they are the first team to ever make 20+ three-pointer in a Game 7.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball