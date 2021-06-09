NBA Playoffs: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Clippers Loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz 112-109 in Game 1.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 1 in Utah to the Jazz 112-109 on Wednesday evening.

After the game, the Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters.

"We've gotta own our space," Lue said post-game. "Coming back Game 2, owning our space, and being more physical on the offensive end."

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

