Clippers Officially Re-Sign Nicolas Batum Who Reportedly Had Interest From The Pacers

The Los Angeles Clippers shared a video of Nicolas Batum signing his new contract with the team on Instagram live. During free agency, he also had interest from the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

Nicolas Batum officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

The team shared a video on Instagram live of the 32 year old signing his new contract, and a Tweet below from the Clippers shows a photo of the signing and has a link to Instagram.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, on August 1, Batum also had interest from the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors (see Tweet below).

Batum averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting over 40% from the three-point range last season.

Over his career of 13 NBA seasons, he's averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 856 games.

He would have been a huge help to the Pacers, but the Clippers got lucky he re-signed.

Related stories on NBA basketball