Drake Sitting Courtside At Lakers Warriors Game
The Los Angeles Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors at halftime.
The winner of the game will be the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and play the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series.
Meanwhile, the loser of the game will play the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to be the eighth seed in the Western Conference and play the Utah Jazz.
On Wednesday, Drake and Michael B. Jordan are sitting courtside at the play-in game between the Lakers and the Warriors.
The picture of the two stars can be seen in a post below from ESPN.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE