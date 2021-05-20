Drake Sitting Courtside At Lakers Warriors Game

The Los Angeles Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors at halftime.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently trail the Golden State Warriors 55-42 at halftime in Los Angeles.

The winner of the game will be the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and play the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series.

Meanwhile, the loser of the game will play the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to be the eighth seed in the Western Conference and play the Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday, Drake and Michael B. Jordan are sitting courtside at the play-in game between the Lakers and the Warriors.

The picture of the two stars can be seen in a post below from ESPN.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

