NBA Playoffs: Nets Crush Celtics' Hopes in Game 4

The Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 in Boston on Sunday night.

The Brooklyn Nets gave the Boston Celtics hope by losing in Boston last game, but they quickly put an end to that hope in Game 4 on Sunday night.

The Nets won 141-126, and Kyrie Irving had 39 points.

Here are some Tweets from the big game below.

The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

