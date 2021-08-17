Chris Duarte Is On Fire To Start His NBA Career

The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers And OKC Thunder Have All Gotten A Taste Of Indiana Pacers' Rookie Chris Duarte
The NBA thing has worked out so far for Chris Duarte.
In his four games of NBA competition (at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada) he's been on a tear.
In the four games Duarte played in, the Pacers went 2-2.
They lost their first two games to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, but stormed back to win two straight blowouts over the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Duarte has been sensational in all four games.
- First game: 14 points, two steals and two blocks
- Second game: 21 points and seven rebounds
- Third game: 19 points, six assists, four steals and four blocks
- Fourth game: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals
The Pacers 13th overall pick looks sensational on the defensive and offensive side of the basketball.
In the draft process all the teams want younger players, and it's safe to say that if a player had Duarte's ability at 19 years old, he would been picked much higher.
Due to Duarte being 24 years old, the Pacers appear to have gotten a steal.
