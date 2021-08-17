Chris Duarte Is On Fire To Start His NBA Career

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers And OKC Thunder Have All Gotten A Taste Of Indiana Pacers' Rookie Chris Duarte

The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers And OKC Thunder Have All Gotten A Taste Of Indiana Pacers' Rookie Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers shined in his first four NBA games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Author:
Publish date:
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers shined in his first four NBA games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA thing has worked out so far for Chris Duarte. 

In his four games of NBA competition (at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada) he's been on a tear. 

In the four games Duarte played in, the Pacers went 2-2.

They lost their first two games to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, but stormed back to win two straight blowouts over the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Duarte has been sensational in all four games. 

  • First game: 14 points, two steals and two blocks 
  • Second game: 21 points and seven rebounds
  • Third game: 19 points, six assists, four steals and four blocks 
  • Fourth game: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals 

The Pacers 13th overall pick looks sensational on the defensive and offensive side of the basketball. 

In the draft process all the teams want younger players, and it's safe to say that if a player had Duarte's ability at 19 years old, he would been picked much higher. 

Due to Duarte being 24 years old, the Pacers appear to have gotten a steal.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Duarte Is On Fire To Start His NBA Career

USATSI_13421580_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Indiana Pacers Star T.J. Warren Tweeted On Friday That Went Viral

USATSI_11070417_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons' Fan Who Got Punched In The Face By Pacers' Jermaine O'Neal Spoke In The Netflix Documentary On "Malice At The Palace"

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

Isaiah Jackson Ties NBA Summer League Record

USATSI_15980917_168388303_lowres
News

Grading The Wizards In The Five-Team Trade Including The Pacers

USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

What If The Warriors Had Drafted Or Traded For Chris Duarte?

USATSI_16545190_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers End Summer League With Three Straight Wins

USATSI_16031224_168388303_lowres
News

Looking At Kyle Kuzma After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers Sent Him To Washington

USATSI_15596234_168388303_lowres
News

The Wizards Better Be Ready For Duarte