The Pacers Share An Interview With Ayo Dosunmu From Illinois

The Indiana Pacers continued their pre-draft workouts on Wednesday with six more prospects, and the full list can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Pacers.

They also shared an interview Ayo Dosunmu, and the interview can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

More on Dosunmu and the other players who worked out for them can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com.

Related stories on NBA basketball