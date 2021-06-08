NBA Playoffs: Suns Beat Nuggets In Game 1

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets 122-105 on Monday evening during Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona.

Devin Booker had 21 points and eight assists, and Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists.

Nikola Jokic had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, but it was nowhere near enough.

Tweets from the game can be seen below.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

