The Suns And Pacers Are The Only Teams to Win Three Games in a First-Round Series Against LeBron James

The Phoenix Suns have done what only the Indiana Pacers have done to LeBron James in a first-round series.

The only team to ever win three games against LeBron James in a first-round series had been the Indiana Pacers (via NBA.com) and now this season, the Phoenix Suns join the short list.

The 2018 Indiana Pacers took LeBron James to a Game 7 in 2018, and eventually lost to James' team at the time, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has never lost a first-round series.

On Thursday night, the Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns down 3-2.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

