The Suns And Pacers Are The Only Teams to Win Three Games in a First-Round Series Against LeBron James
The Phoenix Suns have done what only the Indiana Pacers have done to LeBron James in a first-round series.
The only team to ever win three games against LeBron James in a first-round series had been the Indiana Pacers (via NBA.com) and now this season, the Phoenix Suns join the short list.
The 2018 Indiana Pacers took LeBron James to a Game 7 in 2018, and eventually lost to James' team at the time, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James has never lost a first-round series.
On Thursday night, the Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns down 3-2.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.