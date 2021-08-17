Pacers End Summer League With Three Straight Wins

The Indiana Pacers ended the NBA Summer League with three straight wins over The Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.

The Indiana Pacers started NBA Summer League with two losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

The next three games to end NBA Summer League?

All wins. Including 30+ point wins over The Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

On Monday, they knocked off the Washington Wizards 74-66.

Isaiah Jackson who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft tied the NBA Summer League record for most blocks in a single-game with seven.

He finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals.

The Pacers did not have their 13th overall pick Chris Duarte (who was out due to rest), but still played incredible defense holding the Wizards to just 66 points.

The Wizards highest scorer in points for the entire game was Isaiah Todd who only had 11 points and shot just 25% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Pacers held the entire Wizards team to just 34.2% shooting from the field.

After a rough start to Summer League, the Pacers ended on a super high note.

