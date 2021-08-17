Pacers End Summer League With Three Straight Wins

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
The Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder And Washington Wizards Were All Losers To The Indiana Pacers Over The Final Three Games Of NBA Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder And Washington Wizards Were All Losers To The Indiana Pacers Over The Final Three Games Of NBA Summer League

The Indiana Pacers ended the NBA Summer League with three straight wins over The Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
The Indiana Pacers ended the NBA Summer League with three straight wins over The Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.

The Indiana Pacers started NBA Summer League with two losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. 

The next three games to end NBA Summer League?

All wins. Including 30+ point wins over The Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. 

On Monday, they knocked off the Washington Wizards 74-66. 

Isaiah Jackson who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft tied the NBA Summer League record for most blocks in a single-game with seven. 

He finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals. 

The Pacers did not have their 13th overall pick Chris Duarte (who was out due to rest), but still played incredible defense holding the Wizards to just 66 points. 

The Wizards highest scorer in points for the entire game was Isaiah Todd who only had 11 points and shot just 25% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Pacers held the entire Wizards team to just 34.2% shooting from the field. 

After a rough start to Summer League, the Pacers ended on a super high note. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15980917_168388303_lowres
News

Grading The Wizards In The Five-Team Trade Including The Pacers

USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

What If The Warriors Had Drafted Or Traded For Chris Duarte?

USATSI_16545190_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers End Summer League With Three Straight Wins

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

Isaiah Jackson Ties NBA Summer League Record

USATSI_16031224_168388303_lowres
News

Looking At Kyle Kuzma After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers Sent Him To Washington

USATSI_15596234_168388303_lowres
News

The Wizards Better Be Ready For Duarte

USATSI_16545172_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Wrap Up Summer League Playing The Wizards

USATSI_15986760_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Scored His Season-High Against The Pacers Last Season

USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Duarte Is On Fire To Start His NBA Career