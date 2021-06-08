NBA Playoffs: Jordan Clarkson Wearing a Lakers' Kobe Bryant Jersey Before Jazz Clippers Game 1

The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 on Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Before the game, former Los Angeles Laker, and current 6th Man of The Year for the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson, wore a Kobe Bryant jersey.

The photo of Clarkson and the jersey can be seen below from the Twitter account of the Jazz.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

