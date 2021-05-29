NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Starting Lineup Against 76ers With Russell Westbrook Playing

The Washington Wizards are down 2-0 in their series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 on Saturday night.

For the game, their starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Westbrook will be in the starting lineup after being on the injury report.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game can be read here.

