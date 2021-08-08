Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Played More Minutes Per Game Last Season Than Superstars Like LeBron James, Luka Doncic And Damian Lillard

Sports Illustrated home
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers played more minutes per game last season than LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic and many other superstars. The Pacers All-Star was sixth in minutes per game for the entire NBA.
Domantas Sabonis was a workhorse for the Indiana Pacers last season. 

In fact, many people may not realize he's been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. 

2019-20: 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

2020-21: 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. 

The 25-year-old forward has been an absolute force for the Pacers over the last two seasons. 

One of the most glaring stats that does not get looked at enough is his ability to play a very high amount of minutes per game. 

In 2020, he was 13th in minutes per game (34.8). 

This past season? 

Sixth in minutes per game (36.0). 

For reference, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was 40th in minutes per game (33.4). 

Sabonis also played more minutes per game than superstars Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics to name a few notables. 

Top ten players in minutes per game for 2021:

  1. Julius Randle (New York Knicks, 37.6 MPG)
  2. James Harden (Brooklyn Nets, 36.6 MPG)
  3. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors, 36.5 MPG)
  4. Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards, 36.4 MPG)
  5. Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings, 36.2 MPG)
  6. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers, 36.0 MPG)
  7. Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors, 35.8 MPG)
  8. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers, 35.8 MPG)
  9. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards, 35.8 MPG)
  10. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics, 35.8 MPG)

The full list can be read here at NBA.com

