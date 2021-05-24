This Day in Pacers' History: Paul George Throws Down a Dunk Against LeBron James and the Miami Heat
Eight Years Ago, Paul George threw down a massive dunk in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Eight years ago, from Monday, Paul George and the Indiana Pacers were in the Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
The Pacers were the closest they have been to the NBA Finals in a long time losing in Game 7 to the Heat, who were the eventual NBA Champions.
During Game 2 of the series, George blew by James and then threw down a slam dunk on Chris Anderson.
The video of the highlight from eight years ago can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
