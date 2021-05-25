This Day in Pacers' History: Reggie Miller Hits Shot to Beat Michael Jordan and Bulls

In 1998 on May 25, during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Reggie Miller hit a game-winning shot that led the Indiana Pacers to a 96-94 win over Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls.

The full video of the shot and entire crowd reaction in Indianapolis on that evening can be seen in a post below from the Indiana Pacers' official Twitter account.

The shot tied the series at 2-2, but the Bulls ended up winning the series in Game 7 and went on to win the sixth championship of their dynasty.

