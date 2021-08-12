Pacers Face Off Against Former Nuggets' Star Kenneth Faried

This Former Denver Nuggets Star Who Also Played For The Brooklyn Nets And Houston Rockets Is On The Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Team
In 2014, Kenneth Faried was one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA on the Denver Nuggets.
He was a high-flying super athletic forward who was a highlight reel every single night.
He averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Nuggets that season.
Faried played with the Nuggets until the 2018 season, and in his time there even crossed paths with now league MVP Nikola Jokic for three seasons (see Tweet below from Def Pen Hoops who got the video of the highlight from the Nuggets.)
The eight-year NBA veteran has also played for the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.
Now, at almost 32 years old, he is on the Portland Trail Blazers NBA Summer League team.
In a competition full of young players trying to get better and make a name for themself, he's one of the most famous and accomplished players playing in the whole tournament.
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers will go up against Faried and the Trail Blazers at 6 P.M. Eastern Time on NBA TV.
