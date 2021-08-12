Pacers Face Former Lottery Pick Emmanuel Mudiay On The Trail Blazers Summer League Team

The Indiana Pacers face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in NBA Summer League play. The Trail Blazers Summer League team has the number seven overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft Emmanuel Mudiay who's played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

The Indiana Pacers will face the Portland Blazers on Thursday in the NBA Summer League at 6 P.M. Eastern Time on NBA TV.

Both teams are playing their third game of the summer tournament.

The Pacers are 0-2 (losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks) while the Trail Blazers are 2-0 (wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers).

The Trail Blazers have a lot familiar players on the roster, and one of them is the number seven overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft who's played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

That's right, Emmanuel Mudiay is on the Trail Blazers Summer League team (see Tweet below form Ballislife).

Mudiay las played for the Utah Jazz in 2019-2020 averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He had the best scoring season of his five-year NBA career with the Knicks in 2019 averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The 25 year old has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

He had four points, two rebounds and nine assists in his first game of NBA Summer League game with the Trail Blazers, and 14 points, four assists, one steal and one block in the second game.

Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:

Michael Beasley Milton Doyle Greg Brown III Antonio Blakeney Jordon Crawford CJ Elleby George King Kaleb Wesson Kobi Simmons Mark Vital Kenneth Faried Nassir Little Erik McCree Trendon Watford Emmanuel Mudiay

