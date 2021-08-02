"This Is My World, Right Here" Here's What Chris Duarte Said About His Son On NBA Draft Night

The NBA shared a video of Chris Duarte with his son after he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening.

The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening.

After he was selected, the NBA's Twitter account shared a video of Duarte with his son, and the video can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

"Since he came to my life, I think different; I think about him before I do something," Duarte said via the NBA. "This is my world, right here. I love him."

