Obi Toppin Has Had Huge Games Against The Raptors, Pacers And Lakers

This Player On The New York Knicks Had A Huge Game Against The Los Angeles Lakers Following Top Notch Performances Against The Indiana Pacers And Toronto Raptors
Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks has been on a tear to start NBA Summer League.
The second-year pro had 17 points, 11 rebounds and one block in the Knicks 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
His other two games against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers?
Game 1 Raptors: 24 points, eight rebounds, one block, one steal
Game 2 Pacers: 22 points, nine rebounds, one steal
The 2020 College Player of The Year had a less than stellar rookie season, but appears poised for a big sophomore season based on his first three performances at NBA Summer League.
Rookie stats:
2020-21: 4.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 49.8% FG
In his defense, the Knicks were a 41-31 team that finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. There was not as much time for development as if he were on a lousy lottery team like a lot of top-ten draft picks.
Toppin was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for a reason, and there is still a long ways to go for the 23 year old, but the talent is clearly there.
It's also important to note that his his first time playing in Summer League, because before his rookie season there was no Summer League due to the pandemic.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.