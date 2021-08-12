Obi Toppin Has Had Huge Games Against The Raptors, Pacers And Lakers

Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks is on a roll to start NBA Summer League play. He's had outstanding games against the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The second-year pro had 17 points, 11 rebounds and one block in the Knicks 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

His other two games against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers?

Game 1 Raptors: 24 points, eight rebounds, one block, one steal

Game 2 Pacers: 22 points, nine rebounds, one steal

The 2020 College Player of The Year had a less than stellar rookie season, but appears poised for a big sophomore season based on his first three performances at NBA Summer League.

Rookie stats:

2020-21: 4.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 49.8% FG

In his defense, the Knicks were a 41-31 team that finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. There was not as much time for development as if he were on a lousy lottery team like a lot of top-ten draft picks.

Toppin was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for a reason, and there is still a long ways to go for the 23 year old, but the talent is clearly there.

It's also important to note that his his first time playing in Summer League, because before his rookie season there was no Summer League due to the pandemic.

