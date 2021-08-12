Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Has Exploded Against The Pacers And Lakers In The Last Two Games

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks had 32 points and eight assists against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and 25 points and seven assists against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Knicks won both games.

On Monday, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks destroyed the Indiana Pacers, scoring 32 points and dishing out eight assists (see Tweet below from NBA TV).

The second year pro out of Kentucky also shot 11/20 from the field, and the Knicks beat the Pacers 94-86 (see Tweet below from the Knicks).

On Wednesday, Quickley did similar damage to the Los Angeles Lakers when he scored 25 points and passed out seven assists.

The Knicks won 91-82 (see Tweet below from Overtime).

The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft also shot 7/15 from the field in the win against the Lakers.

His only flaw in the last two games have been his three point shooting (33.3% against the Pacers and 16.7% against the Lakers).

Even though the scoring numbers were not as high (and he did not shoot well), he also had 15 points and eight assists in the first game of the Knicks Summer League against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

During his rookie season, Quickley averaged 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the 41-31 Knicks, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks will be back in action against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The Indiana Pacers continue action on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Related stories on NBA basketball