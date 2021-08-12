Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Has Exploded Against The Pacers And Lakers In The Last Two Games

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
This Player On The New York Knicks Has Gone Off In The Last Two Games Against The Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers

This Player On The New York Knicks Has Gone Off In The Last Two Games Against The Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks had 32 points and eight assists against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and 25 points and seven assists against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Knicks won both games.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks had 32 points and eight assists against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and 25 points and seven assists against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Knicks won both games.

On Monday, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks destroyed the Indiana Pacers, scoring 32 points and dishing out eight assists (see Tweet below from NBA TV).

The second year pro out of Kentucky also shot 11/20 from the field, and the Knicks beat the Pacers 94-86 (see Tweet below from the Knicks).

On Wednesday, Quickley did similar damage to the Los Angeles Lakers when he scored 25 points and passed out seven assists.

The Knicks won 91-82 (see Tweet below from Overtime).

The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft also shot 7/15 from the field in the win against the Lakers. 

His only flaw in the last two games have been his three point shooting (33.3% against the Pacers and 16.7% against the Lakers).

Even though the scoring numbers were not as high (and he did not shoot well), he also had 15 points and eight assists in the first game of the Knicks Summer League against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. 

During his rookie season, Quickley averaged 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the 41-31 Knicks, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The Knicks will be back in action against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. 

The Indiana Pacers continue action on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15736704_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Has Exploded Against The Pacers And Lakers In The Last Two Games

USATSI_12376660_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former Lottery Pick Emmanuel Mudiay On The Trail Blazers Summer League Team

USATSI_12209243_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Off Against Former Nuggets' Star Kenneth Faried

USATSI_11414585_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former NBA Star Michael Beasley In Summer League Play

USATSI_16537409_168388303_lowres
News

Obi Toppin Has Had Huge Games Against The Raptors, Pacers And Lakers

USATSI_16545190_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Look For First Win Of NBA Summer League Against Trail Blazers

USATSI_13297371_168388303_lowres
News

Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

USATSI_16545181_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Duarte Is Off To An Incredible Start At NBA Summer League

USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
News

How Does Kemba Walker Signing Affect Pacers And The Entire Eastern Conference Playoff Picture?