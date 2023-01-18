TJ McConnell has career game for Indiana Pacers, exceeds career high point total in one half

Entering Monday, Indiana Pacers point guard TJ McConnell had never scored more than 23 points in an NBA game. He hadn't finished a game in his career with more than three made outside jumpers. His skill set involves driving and kicking more than scoring, so filling up the net has rarely been something the veteran guard does.

By the end of the Monday, McConnell's career-best digits all changed. He had 25 points and four made threes against the Milwaukee Bucks, both of which were career highs. But those weren't his final stats. Those were his stats at halftime.

McConnell was on fire in the first two quarters against the Bucks. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle couldn't get him off the floor as he played the entire second quarter. He didn't miss a shot in the first half, going 9/9 from the field as the Pacers led 76-65 at the break.

"We're excited with what T.J. is doing out there," Pacers assistant coach Mike Weinar said at halftime during the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast of the game. "He's taking what the defense gives him."

On top of 25 points and four made threes, McConnell had three rebounds, six assists, and two steals through two quarters. He didn't turn the ball over once and was a +11 for the half. The Pacers were humming, and his play was a big reason why.

Prior to that half, McConnell had just seven made threes all season. He had only even attempted four threes in an entire game seven times during his career before Monday. But against the Bucks, that outside shot was a weapon.

McConnell has been working on his shot for a while now. He spent time with his dad, a basketball coach himself, working on his jumper in the past, and he can often be seen at the end of practices getting up free throws and threes. His accuracy has improved as a result, he only has one season with a better three point percentage than the ongoing one, and he currently has a career-best free throw percentage.

"My guy. Boy shooting, man. He's been working on that," Pacers center Myles Turner said of McConnell and his jumper at halftime of the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast.

Entering the game, McConnell was shooting 30.4% from long range on the season. Now, that number is up to 40.7%. His free throw percentage jumped from 89.7% to 90.6%. He is approaching the rare 50/40/90 club, although his volume of three-point attempts likely excludes him from the group at season's end.

McConnell was on fire to the point that he took, and buried, two heat-check threes. They both came off the dribble as well. He was feeling it, and his play was so strong that the Milwaukee defense changed its game plan to try to slow him down. With defenders unable to sag off of the red-hot veteran guard, he initiated more actions involving screens with big men and dished out four second quarter assists. He was terrific and a guiding force for the blue and gold.

The magic didn't carry into the final two frames. In the second half, the 30-year old guard had four points on 2/7 shooting, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Those numbers are solid for one half, but they look pedestrian compared to his play from earlier in the same game. He finished the night with 29 points and nine assists. He smashed his old career high by six points.

The Pacers were unable to hold on to a halftime lead and fell 132-119. McConnell had an even plus-minus in the 13-point loss, showcasing how impactful he was all night.