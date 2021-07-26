TRADE UPDATE: Eric Bledsoe Reportedly Not Expected To Stay With Memphis Grizzlies After Trade From New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans made a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reports that Eric Bledsoe is not expected to stay with his new team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the Grizzlies and Pelicans agreed to a trade, and the details of the trade can be seen below in a Tweet, and more on the transaction can be read on ESPN here (see Tweet below).



