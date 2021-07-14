Twitter Reacts To Team USA Basketball Getting First Win Over Argentina
Team USA beat Argentina on Tuesday.
Team USA beat Argentina 108-80 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, for their first win of exhibition play.
The United States had lost their first two games to Australia and Nigeria, and are now 1-2.
On Tuesday, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal led the way with 17 points each, and Zach LaVine had 15 points.
Here is what Twitter is saying about Team USA getting their first win after losing the first two games.
