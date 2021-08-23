Chris Duarte Doesn't Make Top-Five Ratings On NBA 2k22

August 23, 2021
Video Game NBA 2k22 Ratings: Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes And Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, While Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte Does Not Crack Top-Five

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) and Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) were the top-five rated rookies in NBA 2k22. Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers did not crack the list.
NBA 2k22 released the top-five rated rookies on Friday, and the entire list can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

Top Five Rookies In NBA 2k22:

1.) Cade Cunningham (80 overall)

2.) Jalen Green (79 overall)

3.) Evan Mobley (78 overall)

4.) Jalen Suggs (77 overall)

5.) Scottie Barnes (76 overall) 

It's no surprise that those were also the top-five picks of the 2021 NBA Draft, but just not in that exact order. 

NBA Draft 2021 Top Five Picks:

1.) Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

2.) Jalen Green (Rockets)

3.) Evan Mobley (Cavs)

4.) Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

5.) Jalen Suggs (Magic)

So, the first three picks are in the exact order, but Suggs who was picked after Barnes is ranked higher. 

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers did not crack the rankings of the top-five players from his draft class, and his rating has not yet been announced. 

He should be one of the top-rookies based on his production in college, and his showing at NBA Summer League averaging 18.3 points, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

