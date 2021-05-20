Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Blocks Lakers' LeBron James

Andrew Wiggins blocked Lebron James in the first half of the Warriors and Lakers game.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are in the second half of their play-in game on ESPN in Los Angeles.

The Warriors had a 55-42 lead at halftime and have been in control for a large chunk of the game.

Andrew Wiggins had an incredible play on LeBron James in the first half where he blocked James and then contested his second shot attempt that led to the ball hitting the side of the backboard.

The video of Wiggins' incredible defensive stand in the first half on James can be seen embedded in a post from Bleacher Report below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here

Related stories on NBA basketball