Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Blocks Lakers' LeBron James
Andrew Wiggins blocked Lebron James in the first half of the Warriors and Lakers game.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are in the second half of their play-in game on ESPN in Los Angeles.
The Warriors had a 55-42 lead at halftime and have been in control for a large chunk of the game.
Andrew Wiggins had an incredible play on LeBron James in the first half where he blocked James and then contested his second shot attempt that led to the ball hitting the side of the backboard.
The video of Wiggins' incredible defensive stand in the first half on James can be seen embedded in a post from Bleacher Report below.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE