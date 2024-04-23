Warriors star Draymond Green says the Indiana Pacers are an 82-game team and thinks they should be worried vs Bucks
Four-time NBA Champion and two-time All-NBA forward Draymond Green discussed his thoughts on the Indiana Pacers and their early play in the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show.
"Pacers talked a lot," Green said to open a segment of the episode. "[Damian Lillard] had something to say."
The Bucks beat the Pacers 109-94 in Game 1. It was a rough night for Indiana, who struggled offensively and didn't pick up the slack on defense until the second half. They trailed by as much as 30 points in the second quarter of the game.
Lillard was the dominant force guiding Milwaukee. He had 35 points by halftime — he alone was keeping up with the blue and gold on the scoreboard for much of the first two quarters. "First half was embarrassing. No excuses," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. "We simply have got to come out better. It was ugly, and we all own it."
Green shared that he believes that this is the best team Lillard has been on even without the presence of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Patrick Beverley were all effective for Milwaukee in Game 1.
"If I'm the Pacers, I'm a little worried," Green said, noting that he believes Lillard can do it again. The Milwaukee star finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Golden State's star forward went on to say that he likes Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and his defensive abilities, but Green believes that Nembhard is too small to guard Lillard.
Green, a four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, was asked by his producer if he thinks the Pacers are an 82-game team (aka a group stronger in the regular season) as opposed to a 16-game group (better in the postseason).
"They don't defend. They haven't defended anybody all year," he said, noting that he believes the Pacers are an 82-game team. "Their offense is so high powered... As I said to start this series, you've got to defend come playoff time. You can't just run in transition. You're going to have to execute in the halfcourt."
He then reiterated his belief that Indiana's high-power offense came from outrunning teams, which isn't as easy in the postseason when teams don't turn the ball over as much. Green thinks the Pacers half court execution must be better.
"I do think the Pacers are an 82-game team, not a 16-game team," he said "They can't make many adjustments to what they do."
The Pacers think they just played poorly in Game 1 and that they will be much better in Game 2. They missed their first 13 three-point shots in the first battle of the series, which is tough to recover from. With better execution against Lillard and tidy play on offense, they should be better going forward.
Indiana hopes to get Tyrese Haliburton, and the rest of their offense, rolling tonight when they'll try to even up the series — and in turn, they'll look to prove Green wrong.
