'Embarrassing': Indiana Pacers have dreadful opening to playoffs in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE — The Indiana Pacers kicked off the postseason with a dud on Sunday night. It was the first playoff game for many players on the roster, and they wanted to prove they were ready for the moment in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Instead, they had one of their worst performances as a team all season. "First half was embarrassing. No excuses. We simply have got to come out better. It was ugly, and we all own it," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. His team scored just 94 points, a season low even including the regular season.
The score was 20-19 in favor of Milwaukee with 1:27 to go in the first quarter. It was a close game. Neither team could create separation, and points were hard to come by.
With 11:18 to go in the second period, the Bucks were up by 10 — it took them less than two minutes to go on a major run. About two minutes later, their edge reached 17, then 21 not long after. The hosts need about five minutes of game time to grind the Pacers into dust.
"I think that we got jumped into the playoffs. We have a young group that hasn't experienced this level," Indiana big man Myles Turner said after the game. He believed that it's on the team's leaders, of which he is one, to help the team have the right attention to detail and intensity early.
Indiana went on a short, mini burst that cut the lead to 16 in the middle of the second quarter. But the avalanche continued. Milwaukee's advantage reached 30 in the first half, peaking at 67-37. Bucks star Damian Lillard, who had 35 points at halftime, was nearly keeping up with the blue and gold by himself.
It was 69-42 at halftime. Indiana's usually reliable bench struggled. The Pacers missed their first 13 outside shots and couldn't stop Lillard. Outside of Pascal Siakam and his steady, experienced play, nobody looked effective or ready for the blue and gold. They were smashed at every turn in the first half.
"They looked like the experienced team, and we looked inexperienced. That led to a lot of the problems early," Carlisle said, reiterating that it's not an excuse. "Obviously got to be way, way better."
Indiana reached halftime at 16/45 (35.6%) from the field. They were 3/18 from deep and had seven turnovers. Statistically, they had little going for them.
Lillard had 35 points already. Milwaukee made nine outside shots and had just two turnovers at the time. In essentially every box score stat, they were better. Carlisle thought the hosts had better intangibles, too — they grabbed more loose balls and had better intensity. It was a devastating first half for the blue and gold.
"We just didn't do enough offensively, didn't run enough," Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton said after the game. He thought that Indiana was a one-action team and needed to be more effective getting into the paint offensively.
The Bucks controlled the pace, which is difficult to do against the Pacers. That's why they led by 27 at halftime. Indiana came out with spirit and juice in the second half, but they were going to need an essentially perfect final two quarters if they were going to complete any sort of comeback.
To their credit, the Pacers were much better in the third frame. They played at an up-tempo speed that suits their roster. They were better containing Lillard, and their effort and energy were at the level they needed to be. In the third quarter, they surged and cut the lead down to 12.
Milwaukee got back in gear and put the game away early in the fourth quarter, but Indiana outscored them 52-40 in the second half. It was way too little and way too late, but the Pacers at least showed a response that can make them feel better about their chances going into Game 2.
"[If] we put together a full 48 minute game, we'll be on the other side of the scoreboard," wing Aaron Nesmith said after the game.
But credit can't be given to the Pacers for solving a problem they created. The team found the necessary execution level and mental fortitude in the second half out of necessity after a miserable start. They need to open the game better and be more focused for the rest of the series.
"Maybe we just didn't have the intensity we were supposed to have," forward Pascal Siakam said after the game. He was perhaps the only Pacer to reach expectations. The team is relying on his leadership and play this week, and he stepped up in a major way, finishing with 36 points and 13 rebounds.
Siakam thinks that the Pacers need to adjust both mentally and schematically heading into Game 2. Their offense needs to find a way to get Haliburton going, and they need to be ready from the jump on Tuesday. They can't let their inexperience show again.
"The first half was so bad. I'm not into moral victories at this point. We've just got to be a hell of a lot better for 48 minutes," Carlisle said after the game.
Turner reminded everyone of the trope that it's not a series until the road team wins. The Pacers are still alive and have six more chances to win four games. But their margin for error is much smaller thanks to their dreadful first half in which they got punched first. They now have to punch back.
"I don't think we stuck to our formula," Siakam said after the game. They'll need to get back to their regular style, like they did in the third quarter, to avoid another embarrassment on Tuesday night.
- Pascal Siakam is the key to the Indiana Pacers playoff success both on and off the court. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers young players hoping inexperience isn't a factor in the playoffs: 'I haven't felt much pressure'. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark meets Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, gets praise from Rick Carlisle. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers crushed in first half in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers