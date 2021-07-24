WATCH: Kanye West At Atlanta United Soccer Game

Kanye West was at the Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday.

Kanye West was at the Atlanta United soccer game in Georgia on Saturday, and a video of him at the game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Twitter user @venus_fry_cook, and h/t Bleacher Report who's Tweet is also below.

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, West had a significant announcement (see Tweet below from Def Jam Recording.

West also posted to his Instagram on Tuesday evening, and those posts can be seen below.

The Bucks won Game 6 of the NBA Finals 105-98 to win the series over the Suns 4-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball