WATCH: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Gave Speech On Set Of Space Jam 2

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers gave a speech on the set of Space Jam 2.

Bleacher Report posted a video (and cited the original poster it came from in the Tweet) of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers giving a speech on the set of Space Jam 2.

The video can be watched in the Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

Space Jam 2 came out earlier in the month, and the original Space Jam with Michael Jordan came out over 24-years ago in 1997.

Related stories on NBA basketball