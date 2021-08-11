Pacers Fall To Hawks On Buzzer-Beating Shot

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday on a buzzer-beater from Sharife Cooper. They are now 0-2 in NBA Summer League after losses to the Hawks on Tuesday and New York Knicks on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers fell to 0-2 in NBA Summer League play on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pacers had an 83-81 lead in the final second, but 48th overall pick Sharife Cooper nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Hawks home with a 84-83 lead.

The video of the huge shot can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Hawks.

Cooper played for the Auburn Tigers last season, and is now on a two-way contract with the Hawks.

He finished the game with 21 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were led by 13th overall pick Chris Duarte who had 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Pacers will look for their first win of NBA Summer League on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hawks will continue action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

