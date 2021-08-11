Pacers Fall To Hawks On Buzzer-Beating Shot

Watch This Player On The Atlanta Hawks Hit A Buzzer-Beater To Beat The Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers fell to 0-2 in NBA Summer League play on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Pacers had an 83-81 lead in the final second, but 48th overall pick Sharife Cooper nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Hawks home with a 84-83 lead.
The video of the huge shot can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Hawks.
Cooper played for the Auburn Tigers last season, and is now on a two-way contract with the Hawks.
He finished the game with 21 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, the Pacers were led by 13th overall pick Chris Duarte who had 21 points and seven rebounds.
The Pacers will look for their first win of NBA Summer League on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Hawks will continue action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.