Former Pacers Star Talks About Scottie Pippen

When Did He Start Respecting Scottie Pippen Offensively? Former Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Pacers, Kings And Bulls Star Explains
Metta Sandiford-Arest (formerly known as Ron Artest) spoke about when he started respecting Scottie Pippen's offensive ability to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports.
The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Robinson.
"I didn't respect Scottie's offensive greatness until everyone kept talking about it," Artest told Robinson.
Pippen was always known for his outstanding defense and for being Michael Jordan's sidekick, but the season that Jordan was not there, Pippen averaged 22.0 points per game on 49% shooting in 1994.
He also had career averages of 16.1 points per game on 47% shooting.
Pippen was an elite offensive player.
Artest is a former Defensive Player of The Year and NBA All-Star who has played for the Lakers, Rockets, Knicks, Pacers, Kings and Bulls.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.