NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Will Barton Status Against Trail Blazers

Will Barton will miss Game 1 between the Nuggets and Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will begin their seven-game playoff series on Saturday night in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets had a tremendous season finishing the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, and MVP finalist Nikola Jokic led the way for them all season long.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers led by Damian Lillard finished as the sixth seed and avoided the play-in tournament.

For Game 1, the Nuggets will be without one of their key players as Will Barton has been ruled out.

Barton's status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nuggets are 1-point favorites over the Trail Blazers in Denver on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball