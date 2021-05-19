Wizards' Russell Westbrook is The Pacers Killer
The Washington Wizards will host the Indiana Pacers in the two team's final play-in game.
The Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 118-100 on Tuesday, and the loss gives them one more chance at making the regular NBA Playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Pacers, who have to win two games to advance, beat the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 and will need to beat the Wizards to get in.
During the season, the Wizards have had the Pacers' number, averaging 140 points per game and winning all three times the teams have faced.
In addition to the whopping team stats, Russell Westbrook has put on a show against every time. He's averaged an asinine 20 assists per game against them.
Westbrook, according to ESPN, has the most triple-doubles in his career against the Pacers out of any team (ten).
The Pacers will have to hope the law numbers helps them out in their fourth contest against the Wizards this season.
The Wizards are 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
