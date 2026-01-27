Encouraging report from the Pacers star

The Indiana Pacers haven't been anything near the same this season, and it hasn't just been because the product on the floor has been less appealing, and the place in the standings is much, much lower.

They've also missed some personality.

Tyrese Haliburton has been their heartbeat the past few seasons, the reason to watch, and of course he's been out since tragically tearing his Achilles' tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton has still been a presence behind-the-scenes, however, and now he's out in front of the camera, appearing on the "Mind the Game" podcast, as a fill-in for Steve Nash, with LeBron James.

The two developed a relationship playing for the Olympic team -- with James playing a whole lot more than Haliburton, of course.

During an engaging conversation, Haliburton spoke on the topic that Pacers fans are most interested in: his health.

Tyrese Haliburton gives an update on his Achilles injury



"Man, my body feels good," Haliburton began.

This is less than eight months from the injury.

“Just started playing 3-3 and 4-4 full court that’s been good," he continued. "I’m playing with interns and player development guys and I feel so nice and think I can play in the NBA right now. Then the other day had the low minute guys come in and play with us. So I’m guarding Bennedict Mathurin told him to go at me I’m fine need to see where I’m at. He hesi me one time he was at the rim I was still at the 3 point line. I was like I still got some time."

There's no rush, not with the Pacers well out of the play-in picture, let alone the playoff picture. The rest of this season is about finding the right pieces to fit Haliburton when he returns, ideally next training camp. Mathurin, Jarace Walker and other young Pacers have been given greater chances to step up this season, with mixed results.

While it's unclear if the Pacers will sell off any pieces prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline, or if they will try to add a starting center they can take into next season, what is clear is that they will be bolstering the roster in the draft. The next class is considered can't-miss, and Indiana could be in good shape to add an elite prospect anywhere in the top end of the lottery.

So maybe Haliburton will be able to hit the ground running with a re-energized group.