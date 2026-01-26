Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

The Indiana Pacers pulled off one of the upsets of the year last Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning outright as 16.5-point underdogs.

Now, the Pacers are fresh after three days off and have another road game, this time against the Atlanta Hawks. Indiana is just 3-19 on the road this season and has the worst road net rating in the NBA, but it could be frisky against this Atlanta team.

The Hawks are clinging to a play-in tournament spot in the East, and they’re just 8-13 at home in the 2025-26 season.

Jalen Johnson has played at an All-NBA level for the Hawks, and they may be turning a corner after a rough stretch following the Trae Young trade. Atlanta has won back-to-back games over the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, giving it a little bit of a cushion over the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 10 seed in the conference.

Can the Hawks knock off one of the NBA’s worst road teams on Monday in an afternoon clash? This matchup was moved up due to inclement weather, giving us NBA action to bet on all day on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch as a prop target and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +5.5 (-115)

Hawks -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: +180

Hawks: -218

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pacers vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 11-35

Hawks record: 22-25

Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

Bennedict Mathurin – questionable

Taelon Peter – out

Ethan Thompson – probable

Obi Toppin – out

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Asa Newell – doubtful

Caleb Houston – doubtful

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Pacers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 44.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

This line continues to climb for Johnson, who has turned in three straight insane games where he has flirted with a triple-double.

The Hawks star is averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. While those averages set him short of this prop, Johnson has been on another level over his last three games:

vs. Milwaukee: 28 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists – 50 PRA

@ Memphis: 32 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists – 55 PRA

vs. Phoenix: 23 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists – 50 PRA

The Pacers are seventh in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but they’re 28th in opponent rebounds per game and just 20th in the league in defensive rating. With Johnson nearing this line in points and rebounds alone lately, I think he’s worth a look to stay hot on Monday night.

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Pacers have been awful on the road this season, but they did show they can find an elite form at times when they knocked off OKC on Friday.

Indiana is now 9-12 against the spread as a road underdog – which may look awful – but that mark is way better than the Hawks have been when favored at home.

Atlanta is an NBA-worst 1-9 against the spread as a home favorite (hence the 8-13 overall record at home), and it has posted an average scoring margin of minutes-5.4 points in those games.

I can’t lay this number with the Hawks under any circumstance, especially since they’ve had some ugly home losses this season, including a recent loss to the flailing Bucks.

Over the last 15 games for these teams, they both rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating. So, I don’t mind getting 5.5 points when the Hawks have continuously come up short at home this season.

Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

