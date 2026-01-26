Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson)

Monday’s NBA action starts early due to the inclement weather across the country, as there are two afternoon matchups for today’s seven-game slate:

Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks – 1:30 p.m. EST

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets – 3 p.m. EST

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers – 7 p.m. EST

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics – 8 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls – 8 p.m. EST

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets – 8 p.m. EST

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 9:30 p.m. EST

I’m eyeing a few player props today, including one in the Atlanta-Indiana matchup to kick off the day. In fact, there are four All-Star caliber players that I believe are worth a look, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Here’s a breakdown of each of Monday’s player props – and their latest odds – to get this week in the NBA off on the right foot!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

Jalen Johnson OVER 44.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

This line continues to climb for Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson, who has turned in three straight insane games where he has flirted with a triple-double.

Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. While those averages set him short of this prop, Johnson has been on another level over his last three games:

vs. Milwaukee: 28 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists – 50 PRA

@ Memphis: 32 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists – 55 PRA

vs. Phoenix: 23 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists – 50 PRA

The Pacers are seventh in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but they’re 28th in opponent rebounds per game and just 20th in the league in defensive rating. With Johnson nearing this line in points and rebounds alone lately, I think he’s worth a look to stay hot on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has stepped up as a playmaker with Darius Garland out, averaging 7.6 assists per game over the last five games. This month, Mitchell is averaging 6.6 assists per game, a step up from his season average of 5.8 dimes per night.

Now, the Cavs guard is looking to build on a 36-point, nine-assist, five-rebound game his last time out against Orlando.

I like this combined rebounds and assists prop for Mitchell, as he's no slouch on the glass, averaging 4.8 boards per game. Since his assist prop is now up at 6.5 at most sportsbooks, I think there may be more value in taking this combo prop since he's averaging 11.9 assists and rebounds per game this month.

Mitchell has cleared 10.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his 11 games in January, and he's averaged slightly more assists per game (5.9) than his season average when Garland is out.

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)

This season, LeBron James is averaging 6.9 assists on 11.8 potential assists per game, and I love this matchup for him against the Chicago defense.

The Bulls rank 27th in opponent assists per game, 24th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

In the month of January, James is averaging 7.3 assists per game, clearing 6.5 dimes in seven of the 12 games he's appeared in. The four-time champion should remain in a big playmaking role with Austin Reaves out, as he and Luka Doncic have spearheaded the offense.

Chicago's weak defense should help the Lakers (No. 8 in offense) hang a big number on the scoreboard on Monday, and James has shown that he's looking more and more like his usual self over the last month.

In January, LeBron's potential assists have jumped from 11.8 per game to 13.3 per game, and he only needs to convert about half of those to clear this prop. He's a great target against this bottom-10 defense on Monday.

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards could have another big scoring game against Golden State:

Anthony Edwards put up an efficient 32 points (13-of-20 shooting) in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he now faces them again on the second night of a back-to-back.

Edwards has scored 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he’s taking a ton of shots in the month of January. The star guard is averaging 31.2 points on 22.9 shots per game this month, which is up from his season averages of 29.7 points on 20.6 shots.

The Warriors are one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA, but they are already set to be without Jimmy Butler, De’Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford in this game.

The Wolves’ offense was awful outside of Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo on Sunday, and it may need a huge game from the All-Star guard to snap a five-game skid.

As long as Edwards continues to hover around 20-23 attempts per game, he’s worth a look to score 30-plus against any team in the NBA.

