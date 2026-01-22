All Pacers

Indiana Pacers' Troubles Could Soon Become Worth It

The team is one of the worst in the NBA in the first half of the season.
Jeremy Brener|
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and guard T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and guard T.J. McConnell | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had arguably one of the worst seasons in franchise history with just 10 wins by the middle of January.

It's a far cry from where the team was less than a year ago, when they were one win away from winning the NBA Finals. Considering the fact that the team was so close to winning the championship less than a year ago, there's hope that there could be a quick turnaround if the Pacers land one of the top picks in the upcoming draft.

"In 1996-97, the Spurs fell from a 59-23 record the previous year to 20-62 amid a slate of injuries. But that lost season brought in No. 1 pick Tim Duncan -- and, eventually, five titles -- to San Antonio. Fast-forward three decades, and Indiana's injury-plagued gap year might end up being worth it in the end, if the Pacers land a top prospect in the draft," ESPN contributor Zach Kram wrote.

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs
BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Pacers Could Get Lucky in NBA Draft

If there was a year for the Pacers to be one of the worst teams in the league, this is not a bad year to have that happen. The top of the 2026 NBA draft class is viewed as one of the greatest in recent memory. That phrase is thrown around a lot, especially with these recent draft classes, but this year has several stars that could become franchise cornerstones in the not-too-distant future.

Kansas guard Darren Peterson is widely viewed as the number one overall pick. He has abilities that could make him a 20-point scorer in the league on a nightly basis as soon as next year. He could fit in nicely with Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt for the Pacers.

Indiana could also look to take a player like BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, who is making a strong impact in his lone season in Provo.

There's also Cameron Boozer whose dad Carlos was an All-Star in the NBA and had a very successful career. He is looking like a stronger prospect than his dad at Duke and could be a strong big man for the Pacers moving forward. Considering the fact that Myles Turner is no longer with the team, Indiana needs a big man, and Boozer could become that.

The Pacers are back in action tomorrow when they have a Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center.

More Indiana Pacers Stories

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Home/News