Gabe York signs a contract to return to the Indiana Pacers

Apr 9, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Gabe York (8) during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pacers guard Gabe York has signed a contract to return to the team.
This past weekend, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have re-signed guard Gabe York to a contract.

York, a 29 year-old guard who attended The University of Arizona, finished the 2021-22 season on the Pacers roster. The team inked him to a two-way contract late in the campaign after a roster shuffle, and he played in the squad's final two games. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 assists per game in the pair of contests.

"Good player. Good feel for the game," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of York last season. "[He] shoots the ball well."

York earned a promotion to his two-way contract thanks to strong play with Indiana's G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, this past season. He dropped 21.7 points per game for the Mad Ants in 2021-22, and he paired that with an average assist count over four. His ability to create as a lead guard was impressive in the G Leauge.

This time around, York signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers. If he is waived prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, he will receive a financial bonus if he plays for the Mad Ants for at least 60 days.

The one year pro will provide the Pacers with depth at the point guard position during training camp, should he still be on the roster when camp arrives. He will compete with the likes of David Stockton and rookie Andrew Nembhard for reps.

York and Pacers backup point guard T.J. McConnell were teammates for two seasons at Arizona.

After signing York and multiple other players last Friday, Indiana's roster now stands at 20 players, which is the maximum that a team can carry in the offseason. Should the blue and gold want to make another move prior to opening night, they will have to waive or trade away a player.

York will hope to earn a spot on Indiana's roster for the regular season. The team has an open two-way contract slot as of now, and they have the flexibility to open a roster spot if need be. The 29 year-old guard will hope to impress again after making his NBA debut to close last season.

Gabe York signs a contract to return to the Indiana Pacers

By Tony East

