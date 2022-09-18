Two-year pro David Stockton signs with the Indiana Pacers

Skip to main content
The Pacers added another guard ahead of training camp.
The Indiana Pacers signed guard David Stockton to a contract on Friday. The team officially announced the move over the weekend.

Stockton holds two years of NBA experience. He was not selected in the draft in 2014, but he was picked up midway through the 2014-15 NBA season by the Sacramento Kings. With the Kings, he played in three games, including a five point, seven assist performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Three years later, Stockton would ink a few different contracts with the Utah Jazz. In Utah, he appeared in three regular season games as well as two playoff games as the Jazz went on to the Western Conference Semifinals. Overall for his career, Stockton has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 assists per game.

Stockton is the son of NBA legend and Hall Of Famer John Stockton.

David Stockton joined Indiana not long after the franchise's G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, made a deal to acquire his G League rights. If the Pacers do end up moving on from Stockton prior to the regular season, he could still stay within their organization if he plays in the G League during the 2022-23 campaign.

Speaking of the G League, that is where Stockton has shined throughout his professional career. He is currently sixth all time in total assists in G League history, and he once dished out 22 dimes in one game for the Reno Bighorns, the second most in a single game in G League history. Passing is Stockton's best offensive trait.

The 31 year-old guard played alongside new Pacers signee Bennie Boatwright with the Memphis Hustle in 2020-21. 

After agreeing to deals with Stockton and numerous others on Friday, the Pacers roster now stands at 20. That is the maximum number of players a team can carry in the offseason, so Indiana's roster may be set for training camp unless the front office decides to make some small tweaks in the coming week.

Stockton will compete for a roster spot or two-way contract slot if he is still on the roster during camp and preseason play.

