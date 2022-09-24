Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced a handful of roster moves to tweak their team. Three of the moves the Pacers made were waivers — they moved on from Bennie Boatwright, Gabe York, and David Stockton.

The trio of players were all originally signed to deals last week. Each one was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning all of them will receive a monetary bonus if they play for the Pacers G League squad, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, for at least 60 days this season.

York and Boatwright both played for Fort Wayne this past season. York was one of the team's leading scorers during the 2021-22 campaign while Boatwright was a reliable interior player. York finished the season on a two-way contract with the Pacers. He played in two games for the NBA club, scoring four points per game.

Both will be valuable returning players for the Mad Ants this season if they opt to play in the G League.

Stockton, meanwhile, was acquired by the Mad Ants earlier this summer. He is near the top of the G League leaderboards for assists all-time and could be a helpful guard piece. Pacers assistant coach Tom Hankins is Fort Wayne's head coach.

Training camp begins for the blue and gold early next week, these cuts were done so that Indiana could add other players who may provide value in camp. Justin Anderson, Langston Galloway, and Norvel Pelle were signed by the Pacers on Friday.

None of York, Stockton, or Boatwright made any appearances for the Pacers this year. But if they play well for the Mad Ants this season, they could earn a call up to the NBA team at some point in the future. That's the path York took last year when the Pacers brought him in down the stretch of their season.

Media day is next Monday for the Indiana Pacers. The team will play its first preseason game in just 13 days.