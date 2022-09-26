Indiana Pacers waive two players ahead of training camp

The Indiana Pacers keep making moves.

In the last nine days, the team has signed or waived a combination of eight different players. They, like many other franchises, are trying to set up their roster for training camp.

With camp set to begin early in the coming week, the Pacers made two more waivers on Sunday. The team moved on from forward Justin Anderson and center Norvel Pelle.

Pelle and Anderson were signed on Friday and were only in the Pacers orbit for two days. Indiana's G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, holds the G League rights for both players, so Indiana's sign-and-waive actions have more to do with G League finances and rights than any benefit for the Pacers.

Neither Anderson nor Pelle played for the Pacers. Each will be eligible for a monetary bonus if they report to the Mad Ants for at least 60 days.

Anderson was one of the best players in the G League this past season. He was named to the First Team All-NBA G League after averaging nearly 28 points per game for Fort Wayne. He earned a promotion with the Pacers for 13 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Pelle was a decent play finisher and rebound for the Canton Charge last season. The Mad Ants acquired his returning player rights in a trade earlier this month. He played in three NBA games for the Utah Jazz during the most recent regular season.

The Pacers roster now stands at 18 players. They have two open spots ahead of training camp this week.