How Indiana Pacers players did in international action during the offseason

Between EuroBasket and FIBA World Cup qualifying play, the Indiana Pacers had several players suit up for their national team this offseason.

Fans of the franchise were blessed with several chances to watch their favorite players play this summer. The competitions were stretched out over multiple months, which allowed some players to play in more than one event.

On the Americas side of the globe, the Pacers had three players participate in 2023 World Cup qualifying play — Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, and Langston Galloway. None of the three played in AmeriCup action.

Galloway spent some of his offseason playing for the United States, he played in multiple games for the red, white, and blue this summer. All in all, he's played in more 2023 qualifying games than any other American player.

During this World Cup cycle, Galloway has played in six games and averaged 13.7 points and 3.0 assists per game. Team USA currently sits atop Group F with 12 games remaining on their schedule. They finished seventh during the 2019 Basketball World Cup with Pacers center Myles Turner on the roster.

Duarte played for the Dominican Republic for the first time since being drafted by Indiana in 2021. The All-Rookie team member averaged 15.5 points per game for his home country, including an impressive 20 point performance against Venezuela.

The Dominican Republic currently is in fourth place in Group E. Duarte was dealing with a toe injury earlier in the offseason, but he was able to play, and play well, during the international action.

Hield suited up in four games for his native Bahamas. He led the team in scoring at 20.5 points per game, but the team struggled and went just 1-3 with Hield in the lineup. The Bahamas are in last place in Group E.

Meanwhile, only one Pacer suited up for their home country in World Cup qualifying play over in Europe. Center Goga Bitadze, soon to enter his fourth year in the NBA, played for Georgia during the qualifiers.

Georgia, in need of wins, went 1-1 with Bitadze in the lineup. He averaged 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in two games. His team is in fourth place in Group L.

European World Cup qualifiers took place just a fews days prior to EuroBasket this offseason, which meant the participating teams were in form for EuroBasket. Bitadze's Georgia were one of the host nations for the competition and were hoping to make a deep tournament run.

Unfortunately, that did not happen. The Georgian squad went 1-4 in Group A play and failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Bitadze played well, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. But his tournament was overshadowed by things that impacted him off the court. The 23-year old big man dealt with an ankle injury that caused him to miss time and impacted his play, which hurt the team. Additionally, he was involved in an altercation with 76ers and Turkey forward Furkan Korkmaz, which will lead to punishments. Bitadze will hope to establish himself and grow in his career in the NBA this season.

Bitadze was not the only Pacer to perform in EuroBasket. Center Daniel Theis, who the blue and gold acquired in a trade back in July, suited up for Germany in the competition.

Theis' status for the event was in question as a result of an injury, but he was ultimately able to play and help out the German squad. In eight games, he averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Germany earned third place in the tournament.

It isn't know if Theis will have much of a role for the Pacers this season. He is talented as a screener and bruiser, but his limitations and age make him less important to the franchise long term. He may struggle to find playing time despite making it clear in EuroBasket that he still has talent.

The Pacers open training camp next week with preseason action soon to follow.