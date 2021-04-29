How to Watch Thursday's NBA's Games; Gametime, TV, FanDuel Point Spreads

There are six games on the NBA schedule on Thursday night, with the Nets and Pacers getting national attention on NBA TV. Here are the breakdowns, including the FanDuel latest lines.

The NBA season is heading down the home stretch, with only 18 days remaining in the regular season, which ends on May 16. There are six games on Thursday night, and here's everything you need to on each game, including game times and the point spreads courtesy of FanDuel.

We'll also keep you current down the home stretch on what the game means to both teams, when applicable, in regards to the race for playoff spots.

If you're new to FanDuel in your state, CLICK HERE to create an account. (With this referral, you'll get a $50 bonus)

Here are Thursday's matchups:

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

WHO: Dallas Mavericks (34-27, No. 6 seed in Western Conference) at Detroit Pistons (19-43)

Dallas Mavericks (34-27, No. 6 seed in Western Conference) at Detroit Pistons (19-43) WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. ET, at Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, Mich.

7 p.m. ET, at Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, Mich. TV: NBA League Pass, Local

NBA League Pass, Local FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Mavericks are a 9-point favorite over the Pistons. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Mavericks are a 9-point favorite over the Pistons. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW: The Mavericks were angry Tuesday night after losing to the Kings, and took it out on the Warriors in a 30-point win. The guess is that the anger will carry over in Detroit, where they don't want an easy opportunity to slip away. To read the story on the Mavs' win, CLICK HERE

Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (42-20, No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference) at Indiana Pacers (29-32, No. 9 seed in East)

Brooklyn Nets (42-20, No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference) at Indiana Pacers (29-32, No. 9 seed in East) WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. ET, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

7 p.m. ET, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. TV: NBA TV, Local. (Pacers TV information, CLICK HERE )

NBA TV, Local. (Pacers TV information, ) FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Nets are a 9-point favorite over the Pacers. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Nets are a 9-point favorite over the Pacers. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW: The Nets are trying to lock on the No. 1 seed in the East, but their lead over the 76ers is just one game. Look for them to be focused come Thursday night. The Pacers will have to play without All-Star Domantas Sabonis (back) once again. To read the story on Sabonis' injury, CLICK HERE

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (38-23, No. 3 seed in Eastern Conference at Houston Rockets (15-47)

Milwaukee Bucks (38-23, No. 3 seed in Eastern Conference at Houston Rockets (15-47) WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. ET, at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

8 p.m. ET, at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas TV: NBA League Pass, Local

NBA League Pass, Local FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Bucks are a 13.5-point favorite over the Rockets, this largest point spread of the night. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Bucks are a 13.5-point favorite over the Rockets, this largest point spread of the night. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW: The woeful Rockets have been bad at home too, going just 7-24 so far at the Toyota Center. They've lost five games in a row and seem to have packed it in now that John Wall is out for the season.

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

WHO: Golden State Warriors (31-31, No. 10 seed in Western Conference) at Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44)

Golden State Warriors (31-31, No. 10 seed in Western Conference) at Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44) WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. ET, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

8 p.m. ET, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn. TV: NBA League Pass, Local

NBA League Pass, Local FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Warriors are a 5-point favorite over the Timberwolves. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite over the Timberwolves. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW: The Warriors seem secure in holding on to the 10th and final playoff spots in the West, at least getting in to the play-in tournament, with a four-game lead over the Pelicans. But this is a win they can't let slip away against the struggling T-Wolves.

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: New Orleans Pelicans (27-35) at Oklahoma City Thunder (21-41)

New Orleans Pelicans (27-35) at Oklahoma City Thunder (21-41) WHEN/WHERE: 9p.m. ET, at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9p.m. ET, at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Okla. TV: NBA League Pass, Local

NBA League Pass, Local FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Pelicans are a 9-point favorite over the Thunder. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Pelicans are a 9-point favorite over the Thunder. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW: The Thunder are just 1-9 in their last 10 games, but they did beat the Pelicans back on Jan. 6. New Orleans won the first meeting this season 113-80. Pels still holding out hope in trying to grab that final playoff spots, sitting four games behind the Warriors with 10 games to go. The good news is that three of those games are against Golden State. The Thunder did beat Boston on the road Tuesday, which was a stunner. To read that game story, CLICK HERE

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets

WHO: Toronto Raptors (26-36) at Denver Nuggets (41-21, No. 4 seed in Western Conference

Toronto Raptors (26-36) at Denver Nuggets (41-21, No. 4 seed in Western Conference WHEN/WHERE: 9 p.m. ET, at Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.

9 p.m. ET, at Ball Arena, Denver, Colo. TV: NBA League Pass, Local

NBA League Pass, Local FANDUEL POINT SPREAD: The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite over the Raptors. To bet the game, CLICK HERE

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite over the Raptors. To bet the game, NUGGET TO KNOW (No pun intended): The Denver Nuggets are on the back-half of the back-to-back on Thursday night, going the distance with New Orleans Wednesday night in a hard-fought 114-112 win that featured a controversial no-call to end the game. It will be interesting to see what the Nuggets have in the tank against the Raptors, who had back-to-backs at home Monday and Tuesday. The Raptors have been better lately, going 5-2 in their last seven, with their only losses to the red-hot Knicks and Nets.

Related stories around the NBA

PACERS PRESIDENT ALL ACCESS: Indiana Pacers president Kevin Pritchard sat down for a deep interview with our Ben Stinar, talking about the recent roster moves, getting the most out of this season, and his hopes for the future. CLICK HERE

Indiana Pacers president Kevin Pritchard sat down for a deep interview with our Ben Stinar, talking about the recent roster moves, getting the most out of this season, and his hopes for the future. TYLER HANSBROUGH ONE ON ONE: Former North Carolina great Tyler Hansbrough is 35 now, but he's still got some basketball left in the tank. He talks about his career, and the people who have meant the most to him. CLICK HERE

Former North Carolina great Tyler Hansbrough is 35 now, but he's still got some basketball left in the tank. He talks about his career, and the people who have meant the most to him. NBA POWER RANKINGS: Here are the Sports Illustrated NBA power rankings, with teams from 1 to 30. We've got you covered, from the Suns to the Rockets. CLICK HERE

VIDEO: Dr. J leaves LeBron off all-time top-10 lost

NBA standings

For an up-to-date look at the current NBA standings and playoff race, CLICK HERE