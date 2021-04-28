Handing out Game Balls from Thunder's big win against the Celtics

On the verge of setting a franchise record for most consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out a win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night

Getting their first win in the entire month of April, Lu Dort led the Thunder in scoring, putting the team on his back both offensively and defensively.

Dominating on the glass as they typically do, OKC pulled down 51 rebounds against Boston behind ten board from Darius Bazley and seven from Moses Brown. Guard Ty Jerome was a spark plug off the bench as he continues to be the Thunder’s primary reserve scorer, notching 15 points on the night.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points along with 11 rebounds as he continued his impressive 2020-21 campaign. Additionally, rookie Payton Pritchard had one of the best games of his career on Tuesday night with a 28-point performance.

While OKC awaits Gabriel Deck’s debut, they need things that are out of their control to wrap up when it comes to immigration and COVID protocol.

Game Ball: Lu Dort

Tim Fuller / USA TODAY Sports

Lu Dort hasn’t played much recently as he’s faced lingering injuries, but when he has taken the floor he’s been the Thunder’s best player. In Tuesday’s matchup against the Celtics, he scored a team-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a block.

In six games since returning from his concussion, Dort has averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting .457 from deep. Known for being a defensive stopper, he has really turned a corner offensively this season.

Thunder sign Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

Gabriel Deck is currently in Oklahoma City

Game Ball: Isaiah Roby

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Essentially a rookie, Isaiah Roby is in his second NBA season but has only notched 54 career games. A versatile player, he’s played both forward positions as well as center this season for OKC.

Against the Celtics, Roby quietly had one of the best games of anyone on the team. In 27 minutes, he produced 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and seven rebounds. He was perfect from beyond the arc as well as the free throw line. Just 23 years old, Roby could end up being a valuable roll player for the Thunder long-term.